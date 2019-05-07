Sununu Backs Amended Bill To Spur Low-Income Solar Development

Governor Chris Sununu says he hopes to sign a bill that would spur development of solar energy projects to benefit low-income residents. It was a stated priority at the start of his term, but until now, he hadn't weighed in much on related legislation.

This bill has passed the state Senate and is awaiting a vote by the full House before it can reach Sununu's desk.

It would require utilities to build at least two new solar projects in their areas each year to benefit low- and middle-income ratepayers.

Those ratepayers could count the value of that electricity, plus a small premium, against their bills.

Sununu and Democratic lawmakers compromised on what the governor calls a “bipartisan, commonsense” amendment to the bill that shrinks the program slightly.

It also now requires regulators to report back on the cost and benefits of the program and recommend adjustments within two years.