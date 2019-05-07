Sununu Backs Amended Bill To Spur Low-Income Solar Development

By 34 minutes ago

Credit File Photo, NHPR

Governor Chris Sununu says he hopes to sign a bill that would spur development of solar energy projects to benefit low-income residents. It was a stated priority at the start of his term, but until now, he hadn't weighed in much on related legislation.

This bill has passed the state Senate and is awaiting a vote by the full House before it can reach Sununu's desk.

It would require utilities to build at least two new solar projects in their areas each year to benefit low- and middle-income ratepayers.

Those ratepayers could count the value of that electricity, plus a small premium, against their bills.

Sununu and Democratic lawmakers compromised on what the governor calls a “bipartisan, commonsense” amendment to the bill that shrinks the program slightly.

It also now requires regulators to report back on the cost and benefits of the program and recommend adjustments within two years.

Tags: 
Solar Energy
NH Politics
Energy

Related Content

Embattled Net Metering Plan Gains Support As State Lawmakers Aim To Overcome Sununu’s Opposition

By Mar 25, 2019
File Photo, NHPR

Efforts to expand net energy metering in New Hampshire are gaining steam in the state legislature. The Senate takes up a key proposal this week, after the House passed its version of the bill by a wide margin.

Contentious Milford Solar Project Goes Up For Town Meeting Vote

By Mar 11, 2019

Town meeting voters in Milford will decide Tuesday whether to green-light one of the largest proposed solar arrays in the state. New Hampshire-based developer Granite Apollo wants to build the 20-megawatt array just off Route 101 in Milford.

The proposed site is on Perry Road, on land the town purchased for future economic development nearly 20 years ago.

Milford officials say they could earn more than $6 million in revenue from the large solar project. But neighbors have raised concerns about its effects on wetlands and wildlife at the site.

Milford Eyeing Plans for 120-Acre Solar Farm

By Dec 7, 2018
Flicker CC / https://flic.kr/p/drsrm8

 

The town of Milford is considering leasing 120 acres of town property to a Manchester-based solar energy company.

 

The company, Granite Apollo, has signed a letter of intent to build a solar farm on the Brox property, a former industrial site near Route 101 that used to produce gravel.

Gilford Senior Apartments, Topped With Solar, Certified As 'Passive House'

By Jan 22, 2019
John W. Hession

A new apartment building in Gilford is the first in the state to be certified as a “passive house.”

It uses airtight construction and energy efficient insulation that aims to sharply lower residents’ bills.

The building is the third phase of an affordable senior housing development called Gilford Village Knolls.

It includes 24 one-bedroom apartments, with a small rooftop solar array to cut residents' energy costs through net metering.

The nonprofit Lakes Region Community Developers built the multi-million dollar complex with state funding and tax credits.

What Counts As A Campaign Expense? For Some Lawmakers, It Includes Flowers and Dry Cleaning

By May 6, 2019
New Hampshire Campaign Finance System

Candidates running for office in New Hampshire can run up a tab on all kinds of expenses: lawn signs, postage, snacks for fundraisers, radio ads, print ads, digital ads and more.

But some lawmakers lean on campaign donations to cover other, less obvious expenses that pile up on the campaign trail, or even while they’re in office: things like car repairs, dry cleaning bills and floral arrangements.

Medical Providers Hope to Keep State Budget Writers' Focus on Workforce Shortage

By May 6, 2019
Jason Moon / NHPR

A group of medical providers, patients, and lawmakers gathered in front of the State House Monday in support of a bill designed to address a shortage of health care workers in New Hampshire.

The coalition is backing a bill currently in the Senate that would add state money to health care training programs, increase Medicaid reimbursement rates, and streamline the background check process for health care workers, among other things.