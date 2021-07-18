-
A Dartmouth study has modeled for the first time that renewable energy upgrades will make the nation's power grid more resilient.Researchers modeled a…
-
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del lunes 19 de octubre. Puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio o leerlas.Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro…
-
State regulators didn't raise major concerns Friday at the start of final deliberations on New Hampshire’s first-ever major solar power project.The…
-
At a public hearing Thursday, a state site evaluation subcommittee questioned developers behind a proposed 30 megawatt solar project about its potential…
-
Why N.H. Lags on Major Solar Projects and How That Might Be ChangingWill large-scale solar energy take off in New Hampshire? Although far behind its New England neighbors in producing solar energy, there are several major…
-
An application to build what could be New Hampshire's largest solar array cleared its first step at a public meeting Tuesday with the state's Site…
-
Dover High School on Thursday unveiled its new solar array, the largest rooftop installation in the state.It can generate close to a megawatt of power,…
-
Governor Chris Sununu has signed a bill aimed at helping low-income residents benefit from solar power.It was one of his stated priorities for the year –…
-
The town of Fitzwilliam could be the site of the state's largest solar project. Florida-based NextEra Energy Resources will hold a public information…
-
Legislature Approves Low-Income Solar Bill, With Governor’s BackingThe New Hampshire House approved a bill Thursday to spur more solar energy projects that would benefit low-income residents.The proposal requires…