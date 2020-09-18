Submit Your Questions: The Exchange 2020 Candidate Debates From NHPR

NHPR will host a series of debates in October, leading up to the Nov. 3 election. Election 2020: The Exchange Candidate Debates from NHPR will air live during The Exchange on NHPR from 9-10 am. They will also broadcast on NHPR Facebook Live, and will air on NHPBS at a later date. The dates for the debates are being finalized.

NHPR wants to include questions from you in these debates, to make sure the perspectives and concerns of Granite Staters are represented. To submit your question, please complete the form below: