 Submit Your Questions: The Exchange 2020 Candidate Debates From NHPR | New Hampshire Public Radio
Related Program: 
The Exchange

Submit Your Questions: The Exchange 2020 Candidate Debates From NHPR

By 33 minutes ago

NHPR will host a series of debates in October, leading up to the Nov. 3 election. Election 2020: The Exchange Candidate Debates from NHPR will air live during The Exchange on NHPR from 9-10 am. They will also broadcast on NHPR Facebook Live, and will air on NHPBS at a later date. The dates for the debates are being finalized. 

NHPR wants to include questions from you in these debates, to make sure the perspectives and concerns of Granite Staters are represented. To submit your question, please complete the form below:

Tags: 
2020 Elections

Related Content

How NHPR Plans To Cover The 2020 General Election

By & Sep 15, 2020

In an effort to improve transparency around our coverage, NHPR is here to answer your questions about how we cover the news. 

Morning Edition Host Rick Ganley spoke with NHPR's News Director Dan Barrick about how we're planning to cover this election season, and what we're doing to earn your trust as a listener. 

Primary Postscript: How Absentee Ballots Reshaped N.H.'s Voting Landscape

By Sep 15, 2020
Annie Ropeik, NHPR

Even before the polls opened on Election Day, we knew New Hampshire was poised for record-breaking absentee ballot numbers. Now, we have the data to better understand how expanded absentee eligibility affected voting patterns in the September state primary.

Noticias Actualizadas de New Hampshire: 16 de septiembre.

By & Maria Aguirre Sep 16, 2020
Flickr

A continuación, encuentra las noticias del miércoles 16 de septiembre.  

Puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio o leerlas.

Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro guión para nuestras grabaciones. Tenlo en cuenta si ven algunas anotaciones diferentes.

Estado comparte información actualizada de casos de COVID-19 en New Hampshire

2020 Elections Guide: How to Vote Absentee or At the Polls in N.H. During COVID-19

By Aug 21, 2020
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

Whether you plan to cast an absentee ballot or plan to head to your local polling place on Election Day, or even if you haven’t yet finalized your voting plan and need more information to help make up your mind, NHPR can help. 