 State Regulators Reject Saint-Gobain’s Bid For Extra Time To Install PFAS Air Controls | New Hampshire Public Radio

State Regulators Reject Saint-Gobain’s Bid For Extra Time To Install PFAS Air Controls

By 2 hours ago

Credit Annie Ropeik / NHPR

The state has denied a request from the Saint-Gobain plastics factory in Merrimack for extra time to make upgrades that will control PFAS chemical emissions.

The facility’s air emissions of PFAS were found to have settled into hundreds of local water wells at unsafe levels in 2016.

Now, new state regulations will require Saint-Gobain to install $4.6 million in upgrades by next February to control those emissions. 

This summer, Saint-Gobain asked for a one-year extension on that deadline.

They said the pandemic was causing logistical challenges, and they worried that an appeal from the town, seeking stricter pollution controls, would create a “moving target” for the project. 

On Friday, the state denied that request. They say the company’s concerns don’t outweigh the public health effects of continued PFAS emissions above state limits and federal guidelines.

Saint-Gobain spokesperson Lia LoBello says in a statement that the company is still evaluating next steps.

“We are committed to installing the best available control technology and we will continue our dialog with NHDES,” she says.

The decision comes just after the official start of New Hampshire’s new standards for PFAS, limiting its presence in the air, soil and drinking and groundwater.

The legislature and governor enacted the standards this year, after a DES-led version of the same limits was halted by a court injunction. That injunction lifted earlier this month.  

Tags: 
saint-gobain
pfas
Department of Environmental Services
Air Pollution

Related Content

With N.H. PFAS Limits in Limbo, Saint-Gobain Continues Well Testing in Merrimack

By Jan 16, 2020

The Saint-Gobain plastics factory in Merrimack says it will continue voluntarily complying – in part – with the state’s halted PFAS chemical limits.

New Hampshire’s strict standards for the toxic chemicals are on hold under a court injunction.

Merrimack Protesters Demand More PFAS Contamination Response From Saint-Gobain

By Oct 20, 2019
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

Update, 5 p.m. Monday: Saint-Gobain has agreed to pursue one of the protesters' main demands — saying it will work to set up a new community group for Merrimack residents to weigh in on hazardous waste cleanup at the factor.

In a letter to those protesters, the company says it often sets up what it calls community advisory groups with residents and government officials near its major facilities. Saint-Gobain says it'll reach out to the town of Merrimack to start the process. They say the group could be a forum to address protesters' other concerns.

The Town of Merrimack Urges N.H. DES To Temporarily Shut Down Saint-Gobain

By Sara Willa Ernst Oct 1, 2019
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

The town of Merrimack is requesting the Department of Environmental Services to temporarily shut down operations at Saint-Gobain Plastics. 

State regulators have held the factory responsible for addressing widespread PFAS chemical contamination in nearby water wells.

Saint Gobain Agrees To Fund Water Upgrades For All Homes In Contaminated Merrimack Area

By Mar 20, 2018
Andreas Levers via Flickr CC

New Hampshire has reached what officials call a “monumental agreement” on water contamination with the Saint Gobain plastics company.

It comes more than two years after the state first learned of the contamination near Manchester, and will require the manufacturer to run clean water to all affected homes.

Saint Gobain notified the state in 2016 that it had released suspected carcinogens called perfluorinated chemicals, or PFCs, from its Merrimack factory.