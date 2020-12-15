State Epidemiologists Answer Your Questions About The New Covid-19 Vaccine & Treatment

With the first recently-approved vaccine for Covid-19 arriving this week in New Hampshire, we talk with epidemiologists about plans for the vaccine within New Hampshire, and answer your questions about vaccine logistics and access, the latest information about the virus, and how the state is managing the rise in cases.
Air date: Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
GUESTS:
- Dr. Benjamin Chan - State epidemiologist for New Hampshire.
- Dr. Elizabeth Talbot - Infectious disease specialist at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.