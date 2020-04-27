Star Island Will Not Open This Summer

By 1 hour ago

Star Island is only accessible by boat.
Credit Courtesy photo, via StarIsland.org

The Star Island resort on the Isles of Shoals will not open this summer, for the first time in decades.

The seasonal facility off the coast near Portsmouth is only accessible by boat. It typically hosts thousands of people each summer for conferences, retreats and more.

This year, that will change due to fears about the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement, The Star Island Corporation says, "we do not foresee safely convening large groups of people on the island at any point this summer." (Click here to read the full statement.) 

The corporation's annual meeting will take place by video conference next week.

Tags: 
Coronavirus Coverage
Star Island
Seacoast

Related Content

The Winter Caretaker Of Star Island

By Mar 13, 2015

Ever fantasized about living on a lush tropical island?  Would you settle for a long cold winter on a rugged rock 6 miles off the coast of Portsmouth?  For the last 18 years, photographer Alexandra De Steiguer has done just that as the lone winter caretaker of Star Island.  NHPR's Sean Hurley paid her a visit and sends us this.

On our first attempt to leave the harbor for Star Island, the muffler was frozen and the Miss Julie, a 29 foot lobster boat, wouldn't start.  

Coronavirus Update: 75 New N.H. Cases; 3 New Care Facility Outbreaks; Testing To Expand Broadly

By 1 hour ago
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

NHPR is continuing to cover the developing story around coronavirus in New Hampshire. Bookmark this page for the latest updates. 

New Outbreaks At N.H. Nursing Homes; Testing Continues At Long-Term Care Facilities

By , & Apr 23, 2020
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

Two new COVID-19 clusters have been reported at New Hampshire nursing homes, as officials announced that long-term care facilities account for 60 percent of all coronavirus-related infections in the state. 

Nashua Telegraph To Print On Sundays Only

By 6 hours ago
The Telegraph's online header

The Nashua Telegraph will scale back its print editions to Sundays only as the coronavirus continues to reshape the local news industry in New Hampshire.

Many local print outlets have laid off staff and cut production due to a loss of advertising revenue. Now, The Telegraph says it will turn its focus to its online edition and begin printing only on Sundays.

Click here to sign up for NHPR's coronavirus newsletter to get the latest updates.

Coronavirus Coverage

Centers for Disease Control