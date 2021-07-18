-
Nadia Reguig first found her way to Star Island in 2013, when she spent the summer working as a snack bar attendant and making friends with fellow…
-
Closed to Visitors During COVID-19, Star Island Prepares to Reopen for Summer SeasonLike a lot of New Hampshire summer landmarks, Star Island — the historic Seacoast destination for artists, daytrippers, environmentalists and others drawn…
-
The Star Island resort on the Isles of Shoals will not open this summer, for the first time in decades.The seasonal facility off the coast near Portsmouth…
-
Officials say New Hampshire's Star Island in the Isles of Shoals is receiving a $300,000 gift that will help preserve two older buildings and help…
-
Ever fantasized about living on a lush tropical island? Would you settle for a long cold winter on a rugged rock 6 miles off the coast of Portsmouth? For…
-
Star Island, one the Isles of Shoals, is one of just four maritime islands in New Hampshire. It is owned and operated by the nonprofit Star Island…
-
Today, about 70 percent of the earth’s oxygen comes from marine plants. We slip beneath the surface to find out how a rebounding whale population could…
-
Star Island, on the Isles of Shoals, is one of just four maritime islands in New Hampshire. It is owned and operated by the nonprofit Star Island…
-
The oil boom is on in McKenzie county, North Dakota. More than 4000 wells have been drilled since 2008, and the county expects to be pumping for decades.…
-
As sustainable as Star Island's systems are, the folks at Star Island Corporation are working to make them even more efficient, making improvements that…