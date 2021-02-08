Special Coverage: Senate Impeachment Trial

Beginning Tuesday, February 9, New Hampshire Public Radio will carry special coverage of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. The U.S. Senate hearings will be available on-air and streaming through nhpr.org. As events unfold, NHPR will offer comprehensive coverage of the entire proceedings.

The times and duration of the trial and accompanying live coverage are fluid and may impact regular NHPR programming on a daily basis. On days when there is special coverage of the Senate trial, NHPR will air coverage until its conclusion. On these days, it is likely NHPR’s midday programs such as The Takeaway at 2 p.m. and Fresh Air at 3 p.m. will be interrupted. You’ll still be able to find audio of those programs on NHPR’s app and on-demand.

Coverage will be hosted by a rotating schedule of NPR hosts, including Steve Inskeep, Sue Davis, Scott Simon, Lulu Garcia-Navarro and Scott Detrow. Members of the NPR Politics team and other guests will also join the coverage.

Listeners and viewers can also follow NHPR on Twitter and Facebook for updates.