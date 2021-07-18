Impeachment Coverage

-
The impeachment managers and the former president's defense team agreed to enter a statement from GOP Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler into evidence instead of calling her as a witness.
The trial of the former president concluded on Saturday with an acquittal of the former president.
Former President Donald Trump is on trial for a second time in the Senate. This time, the House has impeached Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.…
The U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted, mainly along party lines, that former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial is constitutional. Now senators must…
Beginning Tuesday, February 9, New Hampshire Public Radio will carry special coverage of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. The U.S.…
The past four years, from the Mueller investigation, the first impeachment of President Trump, and the discussions about presidential pardons, have…
In an interview Tuesday with NPR, Rudy Giuliani says former Vice President Joe Biden should be investigated after President Trump's expected impeachment acquittal.
The former national security adviser had said he would comply with a Senate subpoena during the impeachment trial, but the senators voted against calling witnesses.
The Senate found President Trump not guilty on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah voted to convict Trump on only the first article of impeachment.
The president's third State of the Union address is expected to take an optimistic tone, focus on the economy and lay down a marker for the 2020 campaign.