Special Broadcast: The Politics Of The Olympics

Join NHPR on Sunday, Feb. 6 at 1 pm for a special broadcast of Civics 101's The Politics Of The Olympics.

The Civics 101 team explored this topic in one of their recent episodes, and, timed with the start of the Winter Olympics, has been produced into a special broadcast hour.

This special will cover the regular broadcast of TED Radio Hour, which will return to its normal time Sunday, Feb. 11.

Episode description

The Olympics are about more than feats of athletic glory - they are the multi-billion dollar stage on which politics and sport collide.

The Olympics take years of planning, negotiation, and money to stage. Civics 101, the refresher course on American Democracy from New Hampshire Public Radio, looks at how the games are used by the United States and other governments around the world: what the games do for a nation, what it takes to host, and what it means when you refuse to attend. Welcome to the Olympics.

In this special, we talk with Jules Boykoff, professor of government and politics at Pacific University and author of several books on the politics of the Olympics, and Nancy Qian, Professor of Managerial Economics & Decision Sciences at Northwestern University.

