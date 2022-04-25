© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Have feedback on NHPR's programming? Take our survey

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Michael Brindley
Published April 25, 2022 at 7:49 AM EDT
NHPR prides itself as being an inclusive, statewide, community resource, which is why your feedback on our programming is so important to us.

Please consider taking a few minutes to complete our programming survey. What do you like about NHPR? Is there something you want to hear more of? Your feedback will help us learn about which national and local programs and segments you find most valuable, and what we can do more effectively to serve our audience.

The responses to this survey will provide a baseline of information for the station, as we plan to conduct a similar programming survey each spring.

If you don't see the survey below, you can access it directly here. Thank you for taking the time to share your feedback.

