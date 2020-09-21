Special Coverage: Presidential and Vice Presidential Debates

In the lead-up to Election Day on November 3, NHPR will air NPR’s special live coverage of the upcoming presidential and vice-presidential debates. Overall, four debates will take place across four states: Ohio, Utah, Florida and Tennessee. The debates will air live on NHPR on the following days:

Tuesday, September 29 – First Presidential Debate

8 p.m. - 11 p.m.

The first debate between President Trump and Democratic nominee Vice President Joe Biden will be held at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. Coverage of the debates starts at 8 p.m. on NHPR, and is expected to run until 11 p.m., and possibly later. The debate will be moderated by Chris Wallace, the anchor of Fox News Sunday.

Wednesday, October 7 – Vice Presidential Debate

8 p.m. - 11 p.m.

The vice-presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris will be moderated by Susan Page from USA Today. The debate will take place at The University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Thursday, October 15 – Second Presidential Debate

8 p.m. - 11 p.m.

The second presidential debate will be moderated by Steve Scully, the political editor at C-SPAN. The debate will take place at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida.

Thursday, October 22 – Third Presidential Debate

8 p.m. - 11 p.m.

The third – and final – presidential debate will be moderated by NBC White House correspondent Kristen Welker. The venue for the final debate is Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

