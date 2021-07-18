-
In the lead-up to Inauguration Day on January 20, turn to New Hampshire Public Radio for in-depth and insightful reporting, spanning NHPR’s on-air,…
-
The past four years, from the Mueller investigation, the first impeachment of President Trump, and the discussions about presidential pardons, have…
-
Earlier today, New Hampshire's electors officially cast their votes in the 2020 Presidential election. The electors cast four votes each for Joseph R.…
-
Typically, the Electoral College vote is broadly overlooked. But because of President Trump's efforts to overturn the election, every step is being closely watched and analyzed.
-
As President Trump continues his refusal to concede to President-Elect Joe Biden or acknowledge his loss in his bid for re-election, his supporters…
-
Campaign finance watchdogs say prospective donors would be wise to scroll to the bottom of campaign donation requests to find out where their money would really go.
-
The firing of Defense Secretary Mark Esper was the beginning of a series of changes to top-level positions at the Pentagon.
-
The Arlington ceremony was closed to the public because of coronavirus guidelines. President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, attended a separate ceremony in Philadelphia.
-
In the wake of election unrest, NPR wants to hear your hopes and ideas for moving forward as a nation.
-
After days of suspense awaiting results from Pennsylvania, a key battleground state with 20 electoral votes, the Associated Press and major news networks…