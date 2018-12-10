Site Evaluators Approve Eversource's Seacoast Power Line

By 2 hours ago

Site Evaluation Committee members deliberate on the Seacoast Reliability Project Monday.
Credit Annie Ropeik / NHPR

The state Site Evaluation Committee has given Eversource the green light to build a new transmission line on the Seacoast.

They voted unanimously Monday to certify the so-called Seacoast Reliability Project, after more than two weeks of exhaustive deliberations.

The $84-million-dollar proposal spans a 13-mile stretch between Madbury and Portsmouth, with a mile buried beneath Little Bay.

In the end, the SEC’s decision was straightforward. They agreed, as required by state statute, that the project is in the public interest and won’t do unreasonable harm along its route.

Eversource agreed in advance to most of the conditions the SEC imposed for construction.

The utility says the project, which involves new taller transmission towers and construction within the Piscataqua River estuary, is a necessary upgrade to overworked infrastructure in a fast-growing region.

That helped convince site evaluators like Christopher Way, the state's deputy economic development director:

“There’s a benefit to the state,” he said during Monday’s deliberations. “For those areas where it may be challenging or hard, I like to think that we’ve put some measures in place to maybe avoid or mitigate that.”

Still, neighbors like Diane McCann of Durham are disappointed that local concerns weren't given more weight:

“I just can’t imagine what’s going to happen to our bay,” she said during a break at the SEC Monday. “I hope the rest of the people in the state realize that.”

Durham town manager Todd Selig say opponents will review the official approval language once issued and decide whether to appeal the decision to the SEC or state Supreme Court.

“If the project ultimately proceeds to construction, the residents of Durham and Newington should know that it will be a better project for our local efforts,” Selig says in a statement.

A map shows the project route.
Credit Eversource

Eversource hopes to start construction of the power line in the spring of 2019, barring potential appeals.

Company spokeswoman Kaitlyn Woods says they’ll coordinate construction plans with municipalities and landowners along the route.

“This is an important opportunity for us to build trust with the communities,” she says. “Our outreach in the Seacoast area and with the property owners and businesses that will be impacted by this project has been extensive … and that’s something you’ll see throughout construction.”

The Seacoast project marked the first time Eversource went back before the SEC since the committee’s rejection of the controversial, and much larger, Northern Pass project earlier this year.

That denial took less than three days, after a nearly decade-long application process.

Eversource has appealed that case to the state Supreme Court, arguing regulators weren’t thorough enough in their deliberations. Oral arguments have not yet been scheduled.

This time around, Woods says Eversource feels the Seacoast project received an appropriately comprehensive review.

It’s the second “reliability” project the utility has gotten sited since 2016. Those projects are part of Eversource’s response to regional power grid operator ISO-New England’s mandate, issued several years ago, for more reliable infrastructure.

Eversource completed construction of its Merrimack Valley Reliability Project earlier this year.

Tags: 
seacoast reliability project
Eversource
Site Evaluation Committee
Durham
Newington
Great Bay

Related Content

Regulators Signal Some Support For Seacoast Power Line As Final Deliberations Continue

By Nov 29, 2018
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

State regulators are in final talks about whether to approve a new transmission line on the Seacoast.

After two days of deliberations, the Site Evaluation Committee has agreed that the Seacoast Reliability Project meets some of the criteria required by state law.

Great Bay Towns Turn Out Against Transmission Line

By Oct 12, 2018
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

At least 150 Seacoast residents packed a state hearing Thursday night to urge regulators to reject a proposed transmission line.

Eversource and the region’s grid operator, ISO-New England, say the 13-mile line between Madbury and Portsmouth is vital to improve electric reliability in the region.

The project’s $84 million pricetag would be spread across all New England ratepayers.

But residents like Robert Raymond of Newington want the utility to do and spend more to reduce local impacts, or call the project off altogether.

Eversource Asks N.H. To Reconsider Northern Pass Denial

By Feb 28, 2018
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

Eversource is asking New Hampshire regulators to reconsider their rejection of the Northern Pass project.

The utility filed a motion Wednesday with the state Site Evaluation Committee, or SEC. It wants the committee’s Feb. 1 denial of the project thrown out and the case re-heard. Eversource argues the SEC didn’t do its required diligence in discussing all the criteria the project had to meet to get a permit. 

Demonstrators Highlight Concerns with Proposed Eversource Project on Seacoast

By Jul 12, 2017
Jason Moon for NHPR

People concerned about a proposed utility project on the Seacoast gathered for a demonstration Wednesday afternoon.

Outside the offices of the Department of Environmental Services in Portsmouth, roughly 20 people held signs showing their support for the environmental health of the Great Bay estuary.

The state's largest utility, Eversource, is hoping to bury a portion of a proposed transmission line beneath Great Bay.

Demonstrators here say that could do permanent damage to the tidal estuary. Eversource maintains it won’t.