Sew sad: Crafters lament closure of fabric giant Joann

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published June 6, 2025 at 12:10 PM EDT
The Joann location in Newington, NH officially shut its doors at the end of May.
Todd Bookman/NHPR
The Joann location in Newington, New Hampshire officially shut its doors at the end of May.

We all have a place in our lives where we can retreat to, when things get stressful. A place where we feel most at home. It could be a favorite coffee shop, a VFW hall, the corner bar.

And when we lose those places — when they close or change owners — we lose something of ourselves.

For many people — and this may be hard to understand — their local Joann fabric store was just that kind of place: A national chain, sure, but also somewhere to find art supplies, inspiration and a community of fellow crafters.

Joann filed for bankruptcy twice in recent years, and earlier this year began winding down its nearly 800 locations. NHPR’s Todd Bookman spent a few hours in the parking lot of the Newington, New Hampshire store, speaking with bereft customers who are now wondering what’s next.

(Click on the listen button above to hear this story.)

Todd Bookman/NHPR
Todd Bookman
As a general assignment reporter, I pursue breaking news as well as investigative pieces across a range of topics. I’m drawn to stories that are big and timely, as well as those that may appear small but tell us something larger about the state we live in. I also love a good tip, a good character, or a story that involves a boat ride.
See stories by Todd Bookman
