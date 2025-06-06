Sew sad: Crafters lament closure of fabric giant Joann

We all have a place in our lives where we can retreat to, when things get stressful. A place where we feel most at home. It could be a favorite coffee shop, a VFW hall, the corner bar.

And when we lose those places — when they close or change owners — we lose something of ourselves.

For many people — and this may be hard to understand — their local Joann fabric store was just that kind of place: A national chain, sure, but also somewhere to find art supplies, inspiration and a community of fellow crafters.

Joann filed for bankruptcy twice in recent years, and earlier this year began winding down its nearly 800 locations. NHPR’s Todd Bookman spent a few hours in the parking lot of the Newington, New Hampshire store, speaking with bereft customers who are now wondering what’s next.

