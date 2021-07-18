-
After decades of declining water quality, there’s new optimism surrounding the health of Great Bay. A new partnership between towns, scientists and…
New runoff controls are coming to Great Bay after three adjacent cities reached an agreement with the Conservation Law Foundation to avert an appeal of a…
The Environmental Protection Agency has finalized a new permit for a dozen communities around Great Bay, capping a years-long effort to control nitrogen…
U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt was in New Hampshire Wednesday, touring the Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge.Bernhardt’s visit came just before…
Seacoast towns are expected to raise concerns about a new federal water pollution permit for Great Bay at a public hearing tonight in Portsmouth.The…
Federal regulators are proposing a new way to limit water pollution from a dozen towns surrounding Great Bay.The draft general permit from the…
Oyster farming is growing in New Hampshire’s “hidden coast," the Great Bay. It’s one of just a few foods that you can put on your plate that can actively…
New Hampshire’s coastal towns are beginning to think about adapting to climate change. It’ll mean finding new ways to protect critical pieces of…
Portsmouth 'Live': Port City Tourism, Diversity, Great Bay's Health, And Squid EatingA busy waterfront, the shipyard, Pease, restaurants, those iconic bridges, and a rich-but-fragile environmental landscape are just some of the things that…
Opponents of a new Eversource transmission line on the Seacoast are asking the state Supreme Court to review the project, even as construction gets…