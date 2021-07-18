-
The state Site Evaluation Committee will decide whether to hold a special approval process for a proposed solar farm in Milford, after receiving petitions…
Solar power in New Hampshire took a big step forward Monday, as the state Site Evaluation Committee unanimously approved a utility-scale solar project for…
State regulators didn't raise major concerns Friday at the start of final deliberations on New Hampshire’s first-ever major solar power project.The…
Federal regulators have declined to act on a challenge to a pro-solar energy law from a group with ties to conservative New Hampshire politics and Gov.…
At a public hearing Thursday, a state site evaluation subcommittee questioned developers behind a proposed 30 megawatt solar project about its potential…
Governor Chris Sununu says he'll nominate the New Hampshire Attorney General's chief of staff, Dianne Martin, to be the next chair of the Public Utilities…
The New Hampshire Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday in Eversource's bid to revive its Northern Pass transmission line.The justices are…
Governor Chris Sununu's latest nominee to the state Site Evaluation Committee has withdrawn from consideration.The SEC is tasked with approving…
The state Site Evaluation Committee has given Eversource the green light to build a new transmission line on the Seacoast.They voted unanimously Monday to…
State regulators are in final talks about whether to approve a new transmission line on the Seacoast.After two days of deliberations, the Site Evaluation…