Salem Police Chief Resigns Amid Controversy

Salem Police Chief Paul Donovan is resigning after an internal audit revealed widespread problems in the department.

The audit found the department mishandled investigations, failed to follow through with citizen complaints, and was inconsistent in timekeeping and pay.

Salem placed Donovan on leave for two days in August over disagreements with Town Manager Chris Dillon, but he had returned to his post despite ongoing disputes with the town.

Donovan said in a statement that he and the police have "brought the department to the highest level of professionalism and provided outstanding service to our community.”

Chris Dillon is expected to name an interim replacement who will start Jan. 1.

In an email to NHPR, Dillon thanked Donovan, saying: "The support and dedication he demonstrates for his staff is second to none."