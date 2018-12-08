Salem Police Chief Resigns Amid Controversy

By Dec 8, 2018

Controversial Salem Chief Paul Donovan's 17-year term will end at the end of December.
Credit Appleswitch via Flickr Creative Commons

Salem Police Chief Paul Donovan is resigning after an internal audit revealed widespread problems in the department.

The audit found the department mishandled investigations, failed to follow through with citizen complaints, and was inconsistent in timekeeping and pay.

Salem placed Donovan on leave for two days in August over disagreements with Town Manager Chris Dillon, but he had returned to his post despite ongoing disputes with the town.

Donovan said in a statement that he and the police have "brought the department to the highest level of professionalism and provided outstanding service to our community.”

Chris Dillon is expected to name an interim replacement who will start Jan. 1.

In an email to NHPR, Dillon thanked Donovan, saying: "The support and dedication he demonstrates for his staff is second to none."

Tags: 
Salem
police
Criminal Justice

Related Content

Salem Police Chief Remains As Department Overhaul Begins

By Dec 1, 2018
Matty Ring/Flickr

The town of Salem has hired a “civilian administrator” to oversee ongoing improvements at the Salem Police Department after an audit identified significant problems there.

Brian Patullo, a former Chief of the Andover Police, has taken the new role of civilian administrator, which Town Manager Chris Dillon says will last “until most issues are addressed.”