READ: Impeachment Inquiry Report By House Intelligence Committee

By 5 minutes ago
  • House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif. (center); ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes of California (right); and committee counsel Daniel Goldman hold an impeachment inquiry hearing on Nov. 21. Schiff has released the panel's report on the inquiry.
    House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif. (center); ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes of California (right); and committee counsel Daniel Goldman hold an impeachment inquiry hearing on Nov. 21. Schiff has released the panel's report on the inquiry.
    Matt McClain / AP
Originally published on December 3, 2019 2:40 pm

Updated at 2:15 p.m. ET

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., has released a report that outlines the findings from public hearings and closed-door interviews conducted by impeachment investigators since late September.

"The impeachment inquiry has found that President Trump, personally and acting through agents within and outside of the U.S. government, solicited the interference of a foreign government, Ukraine, to benefit his reelection," Schiff wrote in the 300-page report.

The inquiry, formally launched in September after a whistleblower complaint, has centered on an effort to get Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

"[T]he President placed his own personal and political interests above the national interests of the United States, sought to undermine the integrity of the U.S. presidential election process, and endangered U.S. national security," Schiff wrote.

Read the House Intelligence Committee report here.

Republicans released their own report on Monday, arguing that Democrats had not proved "evidence of bribery, extortion, or any high crime or misdemeanor." The minority party's prebuttal to Schiff's summary cast the inquiry as a partisan attack on Trump.

The Intelligence Committee report triggers the next step of the impeachment process, in which the House Judiciary Committee becomes the central player.

Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and the members of that committee will use the Intelligence Committee report as well as additional information requested through committee procedures to determine whether the facts support writing articles of impeachment.

If the Judiciary Committee does write and approve articles of impeachment, those articles would then go to the full House of Representatives. If the House votes to impeach Trump, the Republican-led Senate will begin a trial on whether to remove the president.

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
Impeachment Coverage
Donald Trump

Related Content

Special Report: Key Takeaways From Fiona Hill And David Holmes' Testimonies

By & Nov 21, 2019

Two witnesses testified during the last scheduled day of public impeachment hearings on Thursday. Fiona Hill, a former National Security Council official, and David Holmes, a political counselor in the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, spoke in front of the House Intelligence Committee — wrapping up two weeks of public and closed-door testimonies to Congress about President Trump's actions in the Ukraine affair. Click the audio link to listen to a special broadcast of NPR hosts and reporters offering analysis on the significant moments of the day.

Watch or Listen: Trump Impeachment Inquiry, Live House Hearings

By Nov 21, 2019
House

The U.S. House Intelligence Committee continues hearings today in President Trump's impeachment inquiry. The hearing starts at 9 a.m. NHPR will have special on-air coverage throughout. It will broadcast in place of regularly scheduled programs like The Exchange.  Fiona Hill, a Russia expert who served on the National Security Council, and foreign service officer David Holmes are due to testify Thursday.