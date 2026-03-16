Heavy rain and snowmelt prompt flood watch in NH

Heavy rain is in the forecast to start the week in New Hampshire, prompting a flood watch for much of the state.

The flood watch is in effect from 2 p.m. Monday through Tuesday afternoon.

Winds will also be increasing throughout the day, with possible gusts of 40 to 50 mph Monday evening, the National Weather Service reports.

Weather observers are also monitoring rivers, from higher elevations to those in low areas prone to spring flooding. Despite a snowy winter and recent rains, 80% of the Granite State is still in drought .

“Ice movement is expected across all rivers but the risk for isolated ice jam flooding will mainly be across the north,” according to the weather service.

New Hampshire will see 1 to 2 inches of rain, with the White Mountains likely to see 3 inches or more.

The Mount Washington Observatory forecast also indicates a chance of thunderstorms with the heavy rain.

This is a developing story and this post will be updated.