 President Trump Plans Rally In Manchester On Friday | New Hampshire Public Radio

President Trump Plans Rally In Manchester On Friday

By 48 seconds ago

The Trump campaign has rescheduled its New Hampshire rally for August 28 in Manchester.
Credit Allegra Boverman for NHPR

President Donald Trump announced plans to host a campaign rally in Manchester on Friday, August 28, a day after party leaders wrap up the largely virtual Republican National Convention in North Carolina.

Get stories like this in your inbox - sign up for our COVID and Primarily Politics newsletters today.

The Trump reelection campaign had scheduled a campaign rally in Portsmouth in July but it was postponed due to anticipated bad weather.

That rally drew criticism from Democrats, who pointed to a Trump campaign rally earlier this summer that was possibly linked to a spike in coronavirus infections.

Attendees of the rescheduled rally will encounter a new rule, signed by Governor Sununu earlier this month, requiring everyone at a scheduled event of more than 100 people to wear a mask. 

President Trump lost New Hampshire narrowly - by .3 percent -  to Hillary Clinton in 2016. The president was last in New Hampshire in February, when he hosted a rally in Manchester on the eve of the state's presidential primary. 

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

Tags: 
NH Politics
Coronavirus Coverage
Donald Trump
Republicans
Manchester
Coronavirus Coverage - Elections and Voting