President Trump Plans Rally In Manchester On Friday

President Donald Trump announced plans to host a campaign rally in Manchester on Friday, August 28, a day after party leaders wrap up the largely virtual Republican National Convention in North Carolina.

Get stories like this in your inbox - sign up for our COVID and Primarily Politics newsletters today.

The Trump reelection campaign had scheduled a campaign rally in Portsmouth in July but it was postponed due to anticipated bad weather.

That rally drew criticism from Democrats, who pointed to a Trump campaign rally earlier this summer that was possibly linked to a spike in coronavirus infections.

Attendees of the rescheduled rally will encounter a new rule, signed by Governor Sununu earlier this month, requiring everyone at a scheduled event of more than 100 people to wear a mask.

President Trump lost New Hampshire narrowly - by .3 percent - to Hillary Clinton in 2016. The president was last in New Hampshire in February, when he hosted a rally in Manchester on the eve of the state's presidential primary.

Editor's note: This is a developing story.