 Planned Trump Rally Prompts Mask Requirement Debate In Portsmouth | New Hampshire Public Radio

Planned Trump Rally Prompts Mask Requirement Debate In Portsmouth

By 57 minutes ago

Portsmouth has been encouraging residents and visitors to consider wearing a mask when in public. This sign was on display recently in Market Square.
Credit Dan Tuohy | NHPR

Some city councilors in Portsmouth are pushing for a mandatory mask wearing ordinance ahead of President Trump's scheduled rally at the Pease Airport this weekend.

Councilor Deaglan McEachern said a mask requirement was already scheduled to come up for debate next week before the council. But with President Trump’s rally happening on Saturday, he’s now asking Mayor Rick Becksted to call a special meeting so the council can vote on the idea as soon as possible.

Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest New Hampshire coronavirus news in your inbox.

McEachern said he's concerned that the rally is happening just as Governor Sununu has lifted the quarantine order on visitors from other New England states.

“Trump events have already had many high profile examples of Trump aides, allies, and staff carrying COVID,” said McEachern. “And when you add to that the president has not encouraged masks -in fact quite the contrary- that's also concerning.”

Mayor Becksted, however, sees no need to interrupt the normal procedures of the city’s policy-making process.

“I’ll tell you what, I’m not going to go and hold a special meeting because of a one day event,” said Becksted, adding that he hasn’t seen a “formal” request for a special meeting of the Portsmouth City Council – only messages on social media and in news reports.

Becksted said the city’s current policy, what he calls “an extreme ask” to wear face coverings, is sufficient given the relatively low number of coronavirus cases in Portsmouth. According to data from the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, there are between 1-4 current positive cases of COVID-19 in Portsmouth.

This story is free, but it wasn't free to make. Support local journalism - make a donation to NHPR today.

“[Requiring masks] is a last resort when absolutely necessary. Once this goes down we have to carry this throughout. There's no pulling back from it,” said Becksted.

Becksted also believes the city lacks the legal authority to enact a mask requirement in the first place.

“I don’t know how I would enforce it. We are not a home-rule state. We cannot just go and create laws. It has to be backed up by legislation and the state of New Hampshire.”

If enacted, a Portsmouth mask ordinance would not apply to the Trump rally itself, which is being held at the Pease airport. Pease, a former Air Force base, is now governed by the Pease Development Authority.

Tags: 
Coronavirus Coverage - Elections and Voting
Coronavirus Coverage
Coronavirus Coverage - NH Politics
NH Politics
Portsmouth

Related Content

Early Coronavirus Testing Restrictions Led To Some Big ER Bills

Fresh off a Caribbean cruise in early March, John Campbell developed a cough and fever of 104 degrees. He went to his primary care physician and got a flu test, which came up negative.

Then things got strange. Campbell says the doctor then turned to him and said, "I've called the ER next door, and you need to go there. This is a matter of public health. They're expecting you."

It was March 3, and no one had an inkling yet of just how bad the COVID-19 pandemic would become in the United States.

The Dentist Will See You Now. But Should You Go?

Add dental visits to the list of services you can book now or shortly as cities, counties and states continue to modify their months-long stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

Advocates Ask State to Direct More COVID Relief Aid to Communities of Color

By Jul 3, 2020
Jason Moon for NHPR

A group of Black, Latino and immigrant business owners and community advocates is calling on Gov. Chris Sununu and lawmakers to direct more COVID-19 relief money to minority communities.