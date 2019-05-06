On Paid Family Leave Bill, Democrats Urge Sununu To Reconsider Promised Veto

Democrats on Monday called for Governor Chris Sununu to reconsider plans to veto a paid family and medical leave proposal.

State Senator Martha Fuller Clark visited Moonshine, a small business in Portsmouth, to urge Sununu to sign the proposal known as Senate Bill 1. It involves a .5 % payroll tax to fund up to 12 weeks of family and medical leave at up to 60 % of a worker’s salary.

Sununu has called the plan an income tax, and suggested an alternate program for state workers that private businesses could join. But Fuller Clark says the Democrats’ plan would be cheaper and attract more millennials to New Hampshire.

“He doesn’t recognize that we’re in a very different economy where we now have both members of a family who are working," she said.

The plan has passed both chambers of the legislature and is likely to reach Sununu’s desk this week.