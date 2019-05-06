On Paid Family Leave Bill, Democrats Urge Sununu To Reconsider Promised Veto

By 22 minutes ago

Sen. Martha Fuller Clark, D-Portsmouth, on May 6, 2019 discusses the paid family and medical leave legislation that Governor Sununu has vowed to veto.
Credit Annie Ropeik / NHPR

Democrats on Monday called for Governor Chris Sununu to reconsider plans to veto a paid family and medical leave proposal. 

State Senator Martha Fuller Clark visited Moonshine, a small business in Portsmouth, to urge Sununu to sign the proposal known as Senate Bill 1. It involves a .5 % payroll tax to fund up to 12 weeks of family and medical leave at up to 60 % of a worker’s salary. 

 

Sununu has called the plan an income tax, and suggested an alternate program for state workers that private businesses could join. But Fuller Clark says the Democrats’ plan would be cheaper and attract more millennials to New Hampshire. 

 

“He doesn’t recognize that we’re in a very different economy where we now have both members of a family who are working," she said.

 

The plan has passed both chambers of the legislature and is likely to reach Sununu’s desk this week. 

Tags: 
Paid Family Leave

Related Content

Veto Looms As Democrats Pass Paid Family Leave Program

By Mar 20, 2019
NHPR Staff

A paid family medical leave program cleared the New Hampshire House on Wednesday, setting up a possible veto from Gov. Chris Sununu.

Senate Bill 1, a top priority for Democrats this session, calls for up to twelve weeks of paid leave at up to 60 percent of a worker’s salary. Employees could use the benefit after the birth or adoption of a child, or take care of a sick family member.

Paid Family Medical Leave Clears N.H. Senate After Long, Testy Floor Debate

By Feb 14, 2019
NHPR Staff

Democrats in the New Hampshire Senate passed one of their  key priorities on Thursday, as a paid family medical leave insurance program cleared the chamber on a party line vote.

The measure, symbolically titled Senate Bill 1, creates a mandatory program that would let workers take up to 12 weeks of paid time off to take care of a loved one, or after the birth or adoption of a child. 

Sununu Joins Vermont Governor to Pitch Plan for Voluntary Paid Family and Medical Leave

By Jan 16, 2019
Robert Garrova for NHPR

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and Vermont Gov. Phil Scott announced a joint plan Wednesday to bring voluntary paid family and medical leave to the two states.

 

The two Republicans chose to make the announcement at Schilling Beer Co. in Littleton, a company near the state border that employs residents of both New Hampshire and Vermont.