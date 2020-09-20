 N.H. Reacts To The Death Of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg | New Hampshire Public Radio
N.H. Reacts To The Death Of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

By The Exchange 1 hour ago

Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the highest court and a champion of gender equality, died Friday at the age of 87. Her death was announced by the US Supreme Court, saying the cause was complications from metastatic cancer of the pancreas. 

Monday on The Exchange, we'll discuss Ginsburg's life and legacy. We'll also look at the immediate impact of her loss to the court with a high-profile health care case set to heard in November, and the political debate unfolding over how and when her seat should be filled.

Air date: Monday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m.

GUESTS:

  • Maggie Goodlander - Lawyer and adjunct professor at UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law; former clerk for Justice Stephen Breyer and Judge Merrick Garland
  • Caroline Leonard - President, New Hampshire Women's Bar Association
  • John Greabe - Professor at UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law; Director of the Warren B. Rudman Center
  • Tanna Clews - CEO, New Hampshire Women's Foundation

This show was produced by Executive Producer Michael Brindley

