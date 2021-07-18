-
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is being remembered in a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol, where she will lie in state in Statuary Hall. Watch the…
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman named to the Supreme Court of the United States, is being remembered in a private ceremony at the high…
The brewing political fight over President Trump’s intention to quickly fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court left by the death of Justice Ruth Bader…
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the highest court and a champion of gender equality, died Friday at the age of 87. Her death was…
With Ginsburg's Death, Some In New Hampshire Worry About What's NextAt the Portsmouth District Court on Saturday night, a group of about 50 people held candles, sang Amazing Grace and shared their thoughts about the legacy…
Sen. Elizabeth Warren forcefully condemned the Senate Majority leader at the vigil: "What Mitch McConnell does not understand is this fight has just begun."
The Maine Republican says, "The decision on a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court should be made by the President who is elected on November 3rd."
The Democratic vice presidential nominee visited the court Saturday morning.
Less than 24 hours after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Democratic candidates and causes raised tens of millions on the ActBlue fundraising platform — and the donations continue to roll in.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday. She was 87. The U.S. Supreme Court announced the cause of death was due to complications from metastatic cancer…