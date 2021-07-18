-
Justices on the U.S. Supreme Court denied a lawsuit filed by New Hampshire that accused Massachusetts of violating the Granite State's sovereignty by…
The 48-year-old judge, who has been picked to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is seen as having a proven conservative track record. Here are her views on faith, precedent, guns and more.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the highest court and a champion of gender equality, died Friday at the age of 87. Her death was…
With Ginsburg's Death, Some In New Hampshire Worry About What's NextAt the Portsmouth District Court on Saturday night, a group of about 50 people held candles, sang Amazing Grace and shared their thoughts about the legacy…
Sen. Elizabeth Warren forcefully condemned the Senate Majority leader at the vigil: "What Mitch McConnell does not understand is this fight has just begun."
The Maine Republican says, "The decision on a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court should be made by the President who is elected on November 3rd."
Trump's tweets came hours after the Court decided to keep a question about citizenship off the form to be used for the head count.
Christine Blasey Ford went public on Sunday with an allegation that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school, which he denies. They will both testify next Monday.
Both of New Hampshire's Democratic U.S. senators said Monday they will vote against Brett Kavanaugh as a U.S. Supreme Court justice.Shaheen said the…
Confirmation hearings are continuing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.After a sometimes raucous day of opening statements on Tuesday, Kavanaugh…