N.H. Primary Day Live Blog: Voters Weigh In With Presidential Picks; Moderate Turnout Reported

Primary Day live blog

4:30 p.m.

Polling places across New Hampshire are reporting moderate turnout this Primary Day. In Manchester, election officials are nevertheless taking extra steps to ensure a smooth process.

"We divided the checklist into five stations, rather than four," said Louise Gosselin, moderator of Ward 6. She added they also have a check-in station just for new voters, which takes longer.

- Todd Bookman

3:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Warren poses for selfies with Yang and Buttigieg supporters outside the polls in Manchester. Photos by Sarah Gibson.

3:20 p.m.

.⁦@PeteButtigieg⁩ fans took a break from “boot-edge-edge” chants for some “vote blue no matter who” and selfies with @ewarren @ polling location in Manchester. #FITN #nhprimary pic.twitter.com/Voofo5idMK — Sarah Gibson (@schadgibson) February 11, 2020

3:15 p.m.

Bob Regan of Alton did a poll clerk shift this morning and then switched to Buttigieg sign duty outside the local Catholic church where ballots were cast. Photo by Annie Ropeik.

2:35 p.m.

A family votes at Ward 6 in Manchester #NHprimary2020 pic.twitter.com/kLOVj58rLn — Todd Bookman (@toddbookman) February 11, 2020

2:30 p.m.

In Durham, home of the University of New Hampshire main campus, more than 500 new voters have registered today. Photo by Jordyn Haime.

2:10 p.m.

turnout is around 1000 at 2pm in alton, up in the red-leaning lakes region. i've met folks who voted for trump, weld, klobuchar and buttigieg so far. #nhpolitics #NewHampshirePrimary pic.twitter.com/KY26lSCoVM — Annie Ropeik (@aropeik) February 11, 2020

2:00 p.m.

Joe Biden will take his presidential campaign to South Carolina tonight before votes in New Hampshire have even been counted.

Biden's campaign says he'll skip his scheduled primary night party in Nashua but he will address supporters by video stream from South Carolina. Biden told reporters today not to read too much into his decision to leave New Hampshire ahead of schedule.

"Well I'm going to head to South Carolina tonight and then Nevada, like we said from the beginning," he said. "And I'm feeling good about that, but we've got a lot of good friends here, that's helped us a lot and were still mildly hopeful and we'll see what happens."

- Josh Rogers

1:40 p.m.

Amanda Kreider of Cambridge, Mass. is canvassing for Bernie Sanders in Concord today. She says she's trying to make sure people who've committed to voting for Sanders make it to the polls today. Photo by Michael Brindley.

1:30 p.m.

Actor Kevin Costner, who has been appearing with Pete Buttigieg on the campaign trail this week, poses with supporters and volunteers at Buttigieg headquarters in Manchester. Photo by Allegra Boverman.

12:30 p.m.

Bernie Sanders speaks to the press outside the McDonough Elementary School in Manchester, that city's Ward 4 polling place. Photo by Dan Tuohy.

12:15 p.m.

Outside of Ward 3 in Lebanon, a sign encourages voters to write in former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Bloomberg isn't on the ballot in New Hampshire, but he did win with write-in votes in Dixville Notch overnight.

- Daniella Allee

12:05 p.m.

Democratic candidate Deval Patrick, formerly the governor of Massachusetts, stopped by the polls in Bedford. Photo by Allegra Boverman.

11:45 a.m.

An International Association of Firefighters sign supporting Joe Biden on display near the Ward 4 polling place in Concord. Photo by Sarah Gibson.

11:30 a.m.

South Carolina Senator (and 2016 Republican primary candidate) Lindsey Graham was spotted at the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester. The diner is a perennial stop for candidates and the media during the New Hampshire Primary cycle. Photo by Alex McOwen.

Jean Barnes is ward moderator for Ward 2 in Concord. Jean has been moderator for the ward for more than 25 years. Photo by Elaine Loft.

11:10 a.m.

As of 10 a.m., 1,181 voters have cast ballots in Amherst, with very steady new voter registration, according to moderator Steve Coughlan.

"I characterize this as okay," he said. "It's not the high volume I thought might appear."

- Allegra Boverman

10:05 a.m.

State Rep. Becky McBeath supported Elizabeth Warren at Ward 2 in Portsmouth with a dress in the candidate’s color. McBeath Calls her prop, “Dress for Success.” Photo by Dan Tuohy.

Meanwhile, in Concord, Pete Buttigieg boosters hold signs outside the New Hampshire State House. Photo by Dan Barrick.

In Bedford, Governor Chris Sununu stopped by the polls to chat with voters. Photo by Alex McOwen.

9:00 a.m.

Tom Frida is town moderator of Londonderry, where the polls opened at 6 a.m. He told NHPR he's predicting 10,000 voters will turn out today. Londonderry is testing a new electronic voting check in system, which Friday says has kept the lines running smoothly.

- Michael Brindley

Nearly 400 ballots cast at Portsmouth’s Ward 2 by 9:30 am—Elizabeth Warren just stopped by with former NH House Speaker Terie Norelli, who lives in Portsmouth. #NHPolitics #NHprimary pic.twitter.com/egfWLABmCj — Dan Tuohy (@tuohy) February 11, 2020

8:50 a.m.

Some campaigns are hoping for strong voter turnout from young people in New Hampshire today. Many will vote in Durham, home of UNH's main campus.

Madison Savoy of Lancaster is a senior there. She says voting this year feels more real to her and her peers than 2016 did.

"I feel like there's a lot of the line for us, in terms of student debt, and job growth and... just it feels very very different in 2016. I'm very hopeful but I know what can happen so I feel like it's even more important than ever."

Savoy was lined up with friends before polls even opened at Durham's Oyster River High School. She says other friends had gone to register before voting.

Durham officials expect around 3,000 same-day registrations today.

- Annie Ropeik

8:45 a.m.

Hillside Middle School in Manchester is the polling places for Ward 2 in New Hampshire's largest city. In the lobby, an international camera crew interviewed local voters. Photo by Jim Schachter.

8:15 a.m.

In Bow, ballot counts are tabulated. After one hour of voting, 401 Democratic ballots and 135 Republican ballots had been cast. Photo by Alex McOwen.

7:00 a.m.

At Oyster River High School in Durham, more than 50 people were lined up to vote before the polls opened at 7.

Durham's town manager Todd Selig says he expects about 3,000 same-day registrants today, mostly UNH students.

- Annie Ropeik

6:00 a.m.

Polls are beginning to open across New Hampshire for the first-in-the-nation vote for president. Bookmark this page for coverage from NHPR throughout the day. Click here to learn more about polling places and voting hours around the state.

12:15 a.m.

NHPR's Casey McDermott visited the midnight voting town of Millsfield, one of a few New Hampshire towns that casts midnight votes on Primary Day.

Reporting live from Millsfield, here are the results. pic.twitter.com/YFLUKPRpWQ — Casey McDermott (@caseymcdermott) February 11, 2020

Click here to see vote totals, and bookmark that page for live results this evening.