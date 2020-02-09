N.H. Primary Countdown Blog - Part 2: The Final Stretch Before The Polls Open

It's the final stretch before the first primary ballots will be cast in New Hampshire, and candidates are crisscrossing the state to make their final case to voters here. Bookmark this page for updates on what the candidates are up to in these final days, what Granite State voters are saying, and more.

Note: Click here for Part 1 of our Primary Countdown Blog

To find out where and when the candidates are appearing in New Hampshire, click here for our 2020 Candidate Tracker.

Related: Click here to see all of NHPR's Primary coverage, including issue explainers, candidate interviews, and more. Click here to listen to Stranglehold, NHPR's podcast about the New Hampshire Primary.

Bookmark this page for updates.