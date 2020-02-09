N.H. Primary Countdown Blog - Part 2: The Final Stretch Before The Polls Open

It's the final stretch before the first primary ballots will be cast in New Hampshire, and candidates are crisscrossing the state to make their final case to voters here. Bookmark this page for updates on what the candidates are up to in these final days, what Granite State voters are saying, and more.

At Forum, Democrats Pledge Support for Abortion Rights and Progressive Judges

Todd Bookman/NHPR

When it comes to abortion rights support, there is little daylight between the Democrats running for president. That much became clear quickly at the ‘Our Rights, Our Courts’ forum in Concord Saturday sponsored by several abortion-rights groups including the Center for Reproductive Rights.

Scenes From The N.H. Primary Debate: Snow, Signs, Songs, and 'Entertaining Hats'

Sarah Gibson/NHPR

At Saint Anselm College in Manchester Friday night, all eyes were on the Democratic presidential debate taking place inside a large campus auditorium. But outside was just as exciting. As the candidates prepared to go on stage, crowds of their supporters gathered at the campus’ main entrance to cheer, sing, wave signs, and more. 