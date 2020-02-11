N.H. Primary Night Live Blog: Campaigns Await Results In First-In-The-Nation Contest

By 35 minutes ago
  • The Bernie Sanders' campaign has booked a large venue for its Primary Night headquarters - the fieldhouse at Southern New Hampshire University
    Sam Evans-Brown | NHPR
  • Elizabeth Warren's Primary Night headquarters in Manchester
    Hannah McCarthy | NHPR
  • Amy Kobuchar's Primary Night headquarters are in Concord.
    Daniela Allee | NHPR
  • Pete Buttigieg's campaign is set up at Nashua Community College on Primary Night
    Erika Janik | NHPR
  • Joe Biden won't be standing on this state at his campaign headquarters in Nashua. He left the state for South Carolina today, and will be addressing his supporters via livestream.
    Josh Rogers | NHPR
    Allegra Boverman | NHPR

It's Primary Night in New Hampshire, and we'll be covering it live on this blog, and on NHPR's airwaves. Click the gallery above to see photos from NHPR's reporters and producers in the field.

CLICK HERE FOR REAL-TIME ELECTION RESULTS AFTER THE POLLS CLOSE.

Tune in at 7 p.m. for America, Are We Ready? - a live national call-in program co-hosted by NHPR's Laura Knoy and WNYC's Brian Lehrer. If you want to call in, the number is (844) 745-TALK. At 8 p.m., tune in for our live broadcast featuring results and analysis, as well as reports from candidate headquarters around the state. You can also watch that broadcast on Facebook Live or right here:

Click here for our live blog coverage from earlier today. Have questions about how the primary process works in New Hampshire? Click here for our voter's guide. Click here for all of our previous coverage of the primary.

Primary Night live blog

7:15 p.m.

6:40 p.m.

Tulsi Gabbard's Primary Night headquarters is at Penuche's, a bar in Manchester
Credit Sara Ernst | NHPR

With just over an hour until the final polls close in New Hampshire, candidates and their supporters are gathering at headquarters around the Granite State. NHPR's news team is in the field, and we'll be posting updates from the camps throughout the evening. 

2020 Primary

