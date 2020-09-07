N.H. Just Had One Of Its Warmest Summers On Record

Today, Labor Day, caps off one of New Hampshire's warmest summers on record -- a consequence of climate change.

National Weather Service data for June, July and August says this summer was the warmest on record in Manchester, with an average temperature of 74.4 degrees.

Thirty-two days were over 90 degrees in the Queen City - compared to fewer than 10 normally in the years since 1980.

Labor Day highs in Manchester have also ticked up in that time, according to weather records.

Meanwhile, Concord this summer tied records for the hottest high on one day in June, and the hottest low on a day in July. It was the state capital's fourth warmest summer on record overall.

Overall, climate change and the burning of fossil fuels have warmed New Hampshire about 3.6 degrees since the late 1800s.

The state also remains in a drought, after a summer of very little rain and a winter of low snowpack.

These shifting seasons and groundwater patterns are also brought on by warming and heavier, but more sporadic, precipitation.

This story is part of By Degrees, NHPR's climate change reporting project. Click here to see more and share your ideas and questions for future stories.