 N.H. Groups Applaud Permanent Funding For Top Federal Conservation Fund | New Hampshire Public Radio

N.H. Groups Applaud Permanent Funding For Top Federal Conservation Fund

By 28 minutes ago

The Connecticut Lakes headwaters on the border with Canada constitute the largest conservation parcel in New Hampshire.
Credit Dmoore5556 / Creative Commons

President Trump on Tuesday signed a bipartisan bill that permanently funds the nation's biggest natural resource conservation program.

State environmental groups say the Great American Outdoors Act, backed by New Hampshire’s Congressional delegation, is a milestone that's been decades in the making.

The bill guarantees full annual funding for the Land and Water Conservation Act. It’s supposed to give out $900 million a year through states and other partners for conservation projects, but, until now, has typically only offered half of that.

"Our natural lands are going to be so much better off,” says Mark Zankel, the state executive director for the Nature Conservancy. “We'll be able to conserve more of the places that matter to New Hampshire, and we and our partners will be able to better take care of them."

The funding will go to conservation projects and deferred maintenance on public lands, such as the White Mountain National Forest.

Zankel says it should allow the creation of more working forest conservation easements to expand protected natural areas in New Hampshire -- which he says will also help the state sequester carbon emissions and fight climate change.

Tags: 
Conservation
conservation easements
Public Land
the nature conservancy
Climate Change
Forestry
Climate Policy

Related Content

Sununu Joins Democrats Pushing For Permanent Federal Conservation Funding

By Jan 14, 2020
blog.nhstateparks.org

Governor Chris Sununu has joined bipartisan calls for Congress to permanently fund a key federal land and water conservation program.

The decades-old Land and Water Conservation Fund, or LWCF, has provided nearly $40 million in grants for hundreds of New Hampshire's state parks, heritage sites and other outdoor preservation projects.

U.S. Interior Secretary Touts Conservation Funding, Hunting Access During N.H. Visit

By Jul 22, 2020
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt was in New Hampshire Wednesday, touring the Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge.

Bernhardt’s visit came just before the U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a bill to permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which helps New Hampshire and other states fund ecological and cultural conservation projects.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill in the coming days.

New State Group Will Plan Ways To Lower Emissions, Focused On Health And Climate

By Jul 30, 2020
Hemera Collection

The state is launching a broad new effort to find ways to reduce the air emissions that drive respiratory disease and climate change in New Hampshire.

The non-partisan Emissions Commission meets for the first time next week and will include members of state agencies, utilities and the legislature, along with health, business and environmental advocates.

Share Your Ideas For NHPR's New Climate Change Reporting Project, 'By Degrees'

By Aug 1, 2020
Sara Plourde / NHPR

NHPR’s new climate change reporting project, By Degrees, begins in the midst of a global pandemic, mass protests against systemic racism, a presidential election and an economic crisis.

We need your help to tell new stories of how New Hampshire is living through climate change at this historic moment.

What are we missing? What do you want to know? How is climate change affecting you right now? 