-
The warming climate is raising the risk of wildfires across the entire U.S., even in states like New Hampshire. Now, forest managers in the White…
-
Deepening drought is raising fears of another bad year for wildfires. It's also expected to trigger more water cutbacks in a number of states.
-
Researchers at the University of New Hampshire are studying new ways to make syrup out of the northern forest -- not from maple trees, but from beeches,…
-
A new federal grant aims to protect the Merrimack River from climate change, pollution and development pressures in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.The…
-
Scientists at the University of New Hampshire are studying ways to tap trees and make syrup with species other than maples, in hopes of developing new…
-
Managers in the White Mountain National Forest are planning a series of controlled burns aimed at protecting homes in Conway from the growing risk of…
-
Homeowners who install modern wood heating systems can now get a new tax credit, under the federal omnibus bill passed late last year.New Hampshire’s…
-
What if, instead of lowering emissions, a large company could pay someone else to do it instead? That's the basic idea behind carbon offsets: a…
-
Certain New England tree species might not grow as fast after severe drought years like this one, according to new research from the University of New…
-
Nearly all regions of the three northern New England states are experiencing some level of abnormally dry conditions right now, with some areas in a...