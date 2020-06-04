N.H. Establishes Process for Registering by Mail to Vote Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The state of New Hampshire has laid out the process for people to register by mail to vote in this fall’s elections.

Under the state’s guidance, to register by mail, a prospective voter would request an absentee voter packet from their city or town clerk or from the New Hampshire Secretary of State.

Voters would need to fill out a registration form, and provide election officials with a copy of a current photo ID, and a copy of bill, bank statement or other document showing the person’s name and address.

They also need a witness, who could stand 6 feet away or behind a window, to watch the voter sign their form and to attest via affidavit to the voter’s identity.

Forms would need to be returned – by mail or hand delivery -- to local clerks.

Read the state's instructions for registering absentee and voting absentee by mail below: