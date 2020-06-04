N.H. Establishes Process for Registering by Mail to Vote Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

In April, N.H. election and justice officials announced that any voter could choose to cast an absentee ballot and register remotely in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.
The state of New Hampshire has laid out the process for people to register by mail to vote in this fall’s elections.

Under the state’s guidance, to register by mail, a prospective voter would request an absentee voter packet from their city or town clerk or from the New Hampshire Secretary of State.

State Officials: Any N.H. Voter Can Cast Absentee Ballot, Register Remotely Due to COVID-19

Voters would need to fill out a registration form, and provide election officials with a copy of a current photo ID, and a copy of bill, bank statement or other document showing the person’s name and address.

They also need a witness, who could stand 6 feet away or behind a window, to watch the voter sign their form and to attest via affidavit to the voter’s identity.

Forms would need to be returned – by mail or hand delivery -- to local clerks.

Read the state's instructions for registering absentee and voting absentee by mail below:

