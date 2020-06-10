New Hampshire Calling: What Does It Mean To Be An Ally

What does it mean to be an ally in a time of protest...and all the time? Let us know what you think.

This program airs on Wednesday, June 10, at 7 p.m.

CALL IN DURING THE SHOW OR LEAVE A MESSAGE: (603) 513-7700

EMAIL US: NHCALLING@NHPR.ORG

This show is free, but making it isn't. Support NHPR's newsroom by becoming a member today!

Listen:

Program audio will be uploaded shortly after the program airs.

About the show:

New Hampshire Calling is NHPR's pop-up call-in show designed to connect you with us - and with each other. We invite you to call in and leave us a message any time, or call during the program as it's airing live.

The show airs Monday-Thursday at 7 p.m. and is hosted by Jack Rodolico and other members of NHPR's newsroom.

CALL IN DURING THE SHOW OR LEAVE A MESSAGE: (603) 513-7700

EMAIL US: NHCALLING@NHPR.ORG