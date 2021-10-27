© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate your vehicle to NHPR today and support local journalism in the Granite State.
NH News

The story of the Black Lives Matter movement in New Hampshire is told in photographs in Portsmouth

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Julia Furukawa,
Peter Biello
Published October 27, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT
President of the Seacoast African American Cultural Center Sandi Clark Kaddy stands in front of a photo exhibit.
Peter Biello
/
NHPR
President of the Seacoast African American Cultural Center Sandi Clark Kaddy stands in front of the center's new exhibit depicting the Black Lives Matter movement in New Hampshire.

A new exhibit at the Seacoast African American Cultural Center (SAACC) documents the Black Lives Matter movement in New Hampshire.

Get NHPR's reporting about politics, the pandemic, and other top stories in your inbox — sign up for our newsletter today.

"‘We The People’: The Fight for Justice for People of Color in White Suburbia" is a collection of photos and videos taken as rallies were organized in response to the murder of George Floyd.

Photos adorn the walls of the SAACC depicting people who came together in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement. Some raise their hands in solidarity, others hold signs in protest.

All Things Considered host Peter Biello visited Portsmouth for a tour of the exhibit with SAACC President Sandi Clark Kaddy.

The exhibit is open to the public through December 23 and may be available for school trips afterward.

Tags

NH NewsBlack Lives MatterPortsmouth
Julia Furukawa
Julia Furukawa joined the NHPR team in 2021 as a fellow producing All Things Considered after working as a reporter and editor for The Paris News in Texas and a freelancer for KNKX Public Radio in Seattle.
See stories by Julia Furukawa
Peter Biello
Peter Biello is the host of All Things Considered and Writers on a New England Stage at New Hampshire Public Radio. He has served as a producer/announcer/host of Weekend Edition Saturday at Vermont Public Radio and as a reporter/host of Morning Edition at WHQR in Wilmington, North Carolina.
See stories by Peter Biello