The story of the Black Lives Matter movement in New Hampshire is told in photographs in Portsmouth

A new exhibit at the Seacoast African American Cultural Center (SAACC) documents the Black Lives Matter movement in New Hampshire.

"‘We The People’: The Fight for Justice for People of Color in White Suburbia" is a collection of photos and videos taken as rallies were organized in response to the murder of George Floyd.

Photos adorn the walls of the SAACC depicting people who came together in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement. Some raise their hands in solidarity, others hold signs in protest.

All Things Considered host Peter Biello visited Portsmouth for a tour of the exhibit with SAACC President Sandi Clark Kaddy.

The exhibit is open to the public through December 23 and may be available for school trips afterward.

