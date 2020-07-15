Nackey Scripps Loeb and the Newspaper That Shook the Republican Party

We talk with the author of a new biography of newspaper publisher and G.O.P kingmaker Nackey Scripps Loeb. She headed the Union Leader Corporation in the 1980s and 1990s, one of the most unusual and influential local newspapers in the U.S. Her unapologetic conservatism and position in the first-in-the-nation primary state gave her an outsized and now largely forgotten role in American politics. Although she initially had no interest in the newspaper business, she wrote more than a thousand front-page editorials, drew political cartoons, and became a regular on C-SPAN. How do we think about her legacy on Granite State politics and women's roles in shaping the modern conservative movement?

Airdate: Thursday, July 16, 2020

GUESTS: