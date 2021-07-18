NH Primary History

-
All this week on The Exchange, it's another opportunity to hear some of our most interesting discussions of the year. NHPR's Peter Biello talked with the…
-
A farmhouse in Millsfield believed to be the birthplace of New Hampshire's midnight voting tradition is among the newest additions to the state's register…
-
We talk with the author of a new biography of Nackey Scripps Loeb. She headed the Union Leader Corporation in the 1980s and 1990s, one of the most unusual…
-
Monday night, Feb. 3, 2020 was caucus night in Iowa, but despite promises of transparency, confusion reigned in reporting results and no winner was…
-
Some of the Democratic candidates running for president this year are banking on a myth.It’s a famous one: That New Hampshire gives little known…
-
You might have heard that the New Hampshire primary is coming up on a big 100-year milestone in 2020. The Secretary of State’s office has marked the…
-
The 100th anniversary of New Hampshire as the first in the nation primary officially begins as the candidate filing period kicks off this week. Elizabeth…
-
Once every four years, for a brief moment, it seems the whole world turns its eyes to Dixville Notch.Since 1960, voters in this tiny Coos County community…
-
For a year and a half leading up to the N.H. Primary, reporter Scott Conroy followed the 2016 campaign up and down New Hampshire. Along the way, he…
-
When it comes to the players and intrigues of primary politics, Fergus Cullen, has plenty of stories. On today’s show we celebrate election day with the…