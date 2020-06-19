With More Hot Weather Coming, N.H.'s Options Are Limited For Cooling Stations

Pandemic closures are limiting the options in New Hampshire for people who need to take shelter from the heat this weekend.

Much of the state will see temperatures in the 90s, with high humidity, through early next week.

But it may fall short of an official heat advisory, which is what cities like Manchester and Nashua use to activate their heat response plans.

With public libraries, pools and senior centers still largely closed, Nashua as well as Portsmouth and Concord are recommending their partly-reopened local shopping malls as cooling centers.

Manchester briefly turned on the irrigation sprinklers at two of its athletics fields on Thursday and Friday to help people cool off.

In Dover, officials say the lobby of the police station is open 24-7 as a cooling shelter. They say municipal buildings will also offer some cooling space when they begin to reopen on Monday.