 With More Hot Weather Coming, N.H.'s Options Are Limited For Cooling Stations | New Hampshire Public Radio

With More Hot Weather Coming, N.H.'s Options Are Limited For Cooling Stations

By 2 hours ago

Credit Wikimedia Commons

Pandemic closures are limiting the options in New Hampshire for people who need to take shelter from the heat this weekend.

Much of the state will see temperatures in the 90s, with high humidity, through early next week.

But it may fall short of an official heat advisory, which is what cities like Manchester and Nashua use to activate their heat response plans.

With public libraries, pools and senior centers still largely closed, Nashua as well as Portsmouth and Concord are recommending their partly-reopened local shopping malls as cooling centers.

Manchester briefly turned on the irrigation sprinklers at two of its athletics fields on Thursday and Friday to help people cool off.

In Dover, officials say the lobby of the police station is open 24-7 as a cooling shelter. They say municipal buildings will also offer some cooling space when they begin to reopen on Monday.

Tags: 
Heat Wave
Coronavirus Coverage - Reopening NH

Related Content

With Libraries And Movie Theaters Closed, N.H. Cities Weigh Options For Places To Beat the Heat

By & May 27, 2020
Wikimedia Commons

New Hampshire has few places left open for people to cool off during this week's heat wave.

Phil Alexakos, Chief Operations Officer for the Manchester Health Department, says if temperatures reach what is considered “extreme heat,” the city may have to create designated cooling centers.

“And we would have to do that now with the lens of properly distancing folks,” he says. “So that’s what we’re going to be working on is looking at our existing plans and making sure that they take into account proper distancing and precautions and screenings.”