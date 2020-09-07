 Members Of The N.H. Commission On Law Enforcement Accountability & Transparency Discuss Outcomes | New Hampshire Public Radio
Members Of The N.H. Commission On Law Enforcement Accountability & Transparency Discuss Outcomes

By The Exchange 59 minutes ago

The Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability and Transparency has spent the last few months discussing current law enforcement practices in N.H. Now, they've released recommendations for police training, misconduct, and community engagement. We talk with four members of the commission about their biggest takeaways, and what's next. 

Air date: Tuesday, September 8, 2020. 

GUESTS:

  • Eddie Edwards - Former Chief of Police for South Hampton. He also served as the director of the New Hampshire Liquor Inforcement Commission from 2005 to 2013. 
  • Joseph Lascaze - Smart Justice Organizer for the N.H. ACLU.
  • Ahni Malachi - Executive director of the Commission for Human Rights
  • John Scippa - Director for N.H. Police Standards and Training.
