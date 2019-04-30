Man Charged with Assault in Alleged Road-Rage Shooting in Grafton

N.H. State Police said Joseph Brown is being charged with assault for the shooting in Grafton on April 29, 2019.
Credit State Police
 

New Hampshire state police say a man's been charged with assault following a road-rage incident in Grafton in which a driver was shot.

Police said two vehicles were traveling north on Route 4 on Monday afternoon when a confrontation led to a collision. Both vehicles pulled to the side of the road and the confrontation continued between the two men, turning into a minor physical assault.

Police said one of the drivers, who is 46, was shot in the abdomen with a handgun. He underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

The other driver, identified as 38-year-old Joseph Brown, was arrested. He's scheduled to appear in court Tuesday. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer.

 

