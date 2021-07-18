-
Ruggles Mine, a former tourist attraction in Grafton, has a new owner. For decades, tourists from around the world visited the mine, where they'd hammer…
The New Hampshire attorney general's office says human remains found in Grafton were those of a woman who went missing last year.New Hampshire's chief…
The owners of a historic church in Grafton that was seriously damaged in a 2016 fire have agreed to sell it to the Mascoma Valley Preservation, a…
Man Charged with Assault in Alleged Road-Rage Shooting in GraftonNew Hampshire state police say a man's been charged with assault following a road-rage incident in Grafton in which a driver was shot.Police said two…
New Hampshire is in the early stages of assessing the feasibility of turning a 215-year-old mineral mine in Grafton into a state park. After miners…
A new study from the Carsey School of Public Policy at the University of New Hampshire shows people living in rural northern New Hampshire and adjacent…
Every New Hampshire town has a past - though not always remembered with pride. This week on the show, we explore the stuff you might not see on a…
Governor Chris Sununu and other public safety officials toured damage sites in Grafton County on Monday following Saturday evening's major storms.Dozens…
A Superior Court judge is set to hear arguments Monday morning in a lawsuit seeking to order the town of Grafton to reprint its ballots for tomorrow’s…