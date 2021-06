Los Sabores de Nuestros Vecinos: En Don Quijote, Lo Importante Es Sentirse En Casa

People experiencing homelessness, police, activists and city officials met at an encampment in Manchester on Tuesday. A cleaning crew brought in by the city was attempting to clear the camp, known as “The Bucket,” on Douglas Street.

Julio Gonzalez has been living at The Bucket for about four months. He says it’s frustrating to be uprooted.

”They want to throw us out, for whatever reason, they do,” Gonzalez says. “And now we have to find another place, so we can stay safe [...] which is hard for us.”