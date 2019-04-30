Live Broadcast Event: How Should New Hampshire Fund Public Education?

The Exchange follows up on the NHPR series "Adequate," about how the state decides the value of public education, with a discussion in front of a live audience at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30th. We speak with NHPR reporter Sarah Gibson, school superintendents, an attorney who has represented school districts, and two representatives from the House Education Committee on how the Legislature is handling public education funding.

This program airs live at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30. It will air again at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1.

Watch our livestream of the broadcast:

GUESTS: