Related Program: 
The Exchange

Live Broadcast Event: How Should New Hampshire Fund Public Education?

By The Exchange 19 minutes ago

The Exchange follows up on the NHPR series "Adequate," about how the state decides the value of public education, with a discussion in front of a live audience at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30th. We speak with NHPR reporter Sarah Gibson, school superintendents, an attorney who has represented school districts, and two representatives from the House Education Committee on how the Legislature is handling public education funding. 

This program airs live at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30. It will air again at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1. 

Watch our livestream of the broadcast:

GUESTS:

  • John J. Freeman—Superintendent of Schools, Pittsfield School District
  • Jessica Huizenga—Superintendent of Schools, Milford School District
  • John Tobin—One of the attorneys for the plaintiffs in the landmark Claremont education case against the state, and a leader in the current NH School Funding Fairness Project
  • Rick Ladd—Republican state representative from Haverhill; former chair of the Education Committee, N.H. House of Representatives
  • David Luneau—Democratic state representative from Hopkinton; vice chair of the House Education Committee 
  • Sarah Gibson— NHPR's reporter on the Southern tier, who reported the "Adequate" series. 
Tags: 
Adequate: How a State Decides the Value of Public Education
Education
Education Funding
Department of Education
NH Politics

Related Content

With Rising Budget Woes, Manchester Struggles To Meet Special Ed Needs

By Apr 18, 2019
Sarah Gibson for NHPR

 

For schools across New Hampshire, special education is a growing need and a growing cost. Nowhere is that more apparent than in Manchester, the state’s largest district, where special ed expenditures have nearly tripled in the last twenty years.  

Democrats' Proposed Tax to Boost School Aid Draws Applause and Apprehension

By Apr 10, 2019
Dan Tuohy for NHPR

On Thursday, the Democratic-led House will vote on its version of the state budget. The budget, which is expected to pass, includes a $160 million increase in state aid to schools - the largest since the state ramped up funding twenty years ago in response to the Claremont lawsuits.

 

But with Governor Sununu’s veto pen at the ready, the budget faces an uphill battle in the next few months.

In Pittsfield, School Innovation Struggles to Survive Budget Cuts

By Apr 4, 2019
Sarah Gibson for NHPR

Teacher salaries make up a big chunk of school budgets in New Hampshire. Pittsfield has never been able to offer high salaries, but with creative projects in the past few years, it’s attracted good teachers and high praise. With recent state cuts, though, many say that’s become impossible to sustain.