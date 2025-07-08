© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Calling her campaign a 'movement,' non-profit director enters NH congressional race

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Josh Rogers
Published July 8, 2025 at 7:00 PM EDT
Sarah Chadzynski announced her campaign for New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District outside of the Strafford County jail, which houses U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees, on July 8, 2025. Chadzynski is one of several Democrats seeking their party's nomination, with Democratic incumbent Chris Pappas running for U.S. Senate in 2026.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Sarah Chadzynski announced her campaign for New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District outside of the Strafford County jail, which houses U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees, on July 8, 2025. Chadzynski is one of several Democrats seeking their party's nomination.

The field of candidates in the race for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District continues to grow.

Democrat Sarah Chadzynski, a former teacher from Lyndeborough with a background in international non-profit work, is the latest to jump into the race. She launched her bid Tuesday outside the Strafford County Jail, the lone site in New Hampshire where ICE detainees are held.

Chadzynski, who serves as a director of the American Coalition for Ukraine, described her nascent campaign as a “movement” informed by the recent “No Kings” protests.

“This is not about Republican or Democrat; this is about basic human rights, which is something that is being stripped systematically from our nation right under our nose,” Chadzynski said as she stood before a razor-wire topped fence.

Chadzynski, who ran unsuccessfully for a seat in the New Hampshire House last year, joins an already-crowded field of Democrats running in the 1st District, including Maura Sullivan, vice chair of the New Hampshire Democratic Party; Stefany Shaheen, former Portsmouth City Councilor and daughter of Sen. Jeanne Shaheen; Hampton selectboard member Carleigh Beriont, who teaches at Harvard; and AirBnb executive Christian Urrutia, who worked at the Pentagon under the Biden Administration.

The race for the 1st District is wide-open, after four-term U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas decided to run for the U.S. Senate seat that Jeanne Shaheen will retire from next year.

Two Republicans have so far announced in the 1st District: Chris Bright, a businessman and veteran who ran in the 2024 GOP primary and placed fourth; and Melissa Bailey, who is vice chair of the Bedford Republican committee.
Josh Rogers
I cover campaigns, elections, and government for NHPR. Stories that attract me often explore New Hampshire’s highly participatory political culture. I am interested in how ideologies – doctrinal and applied – shape our politics. I like to learn how voters make their decisions and explore how candidates and campaigns work to persuade them.
