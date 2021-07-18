Adequate: How a State Decides the Value of Public Education

-
A group of New Hampshire mayors, city councilors, and school board members are urging state budget writers to overhaul how the state funds public…
New Hampshire spends more money per pupil on public schools than most states, but is average when it comes to teacher salaries.That's according to annual…
The New Hampshire Supreme Court has declined to issue a definitive order on a case about school funding, instead sending it back to a lower court for a…
How the N.H. Legislature will conduct its business continues to be a point of contention for lawmakers, after Democrats filed a lawsuit to allow…
Lawmakers Propose Fix To ‘COVID Effect’ On N.H. School BudgetsLawmakers are looking for ways to help school districts address anticipated budget shortfalls resulting from declines in enrollment during the…
A group of New Hampshire communities is organizing against potential efforts by lawmakers to resurrect a model of funding public education that…
A group of mayors and school board chairmen from across New Hampshire are calling on Governor Chris Sununu, Department of Education Commissioner Frank…
A commission lead by Democratic lawmakers to study New Hampshire's mechanism for funding K-12 public schools says the state should drastically change how…
Fewer students in New Hampshire are attending their neighborhood public school this year, according to new data from the state Department of Education.The…
The coronavirus pandemic has led to a nationwide expansion of the free and reduced lunch program for K-12 students, but unfilled paperwork could mean…