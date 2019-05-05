Klobuchar Heads to Nashua to Discuss Plan for Addiction, Mental Health Services

By

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, shown here speaking at a stop in Rye, N.H. earlier this year.
Credit Allegra Boverman for NHPR

Presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar is holding a roundtable discussion at Revive Recovery Center in Nashua on Monday about her plan to improve addiction and mental health services across the country.

The U.S. Senator from Minnesota says if elected President she will increase funding for mental health programs, including in schools, and will launch a nationwide suicide prevention program that focuses on veterans, farmers, and people in tribal and LGBTQ communities.

She also wants to increase beds for mental health and drug treatment services, and to improve retention, training, and protections for health workers in rural areas.

Klobuchar says these programs will be funded through a "master settlement agreement" with opioid manufacturers and a two-cent tax on manufacturers and importers for every milligram of active opioid they sell.

 

