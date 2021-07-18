-
Amy Klobuchar is ending her Democratic presidential camapign and she plans to endorse Joe Biden.The Minnesota senator had her best result in New…
-
The final days of the New Hampshire primary breathed new life into Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar's presidential campaign.Muddled results in Iowa and an…
-
Polls suggest Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar has gained momentum in the final days leading up to the primary.One of the senator's campaign stops Monday…
-
Sen. Amy Klobuchar spent the weekend crisscrossing New Hampshire, hoping to capitalize on what her campaign says is new interest from undecided voters.At…
-
It's the final stretch before the first primary ballots will be cast in New Hampshire, and candidates are crisscrossing the state to make their final case…
-
When it comes to abortion rights support, there is little daylight between the Democrats running for president. That much became clear quickly at the ‘Our…
-
You can’t outscroll them.Political ads are bombarding social media in New Hampshire right now, as presidential candidates try to squeeze in as much…
-
Voters heard new specifics and a sense of urgency around climate change from several Democratic candidates at a youth-focused forum in Concord…
-
During an Exchange interview, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, who describes herself as progressive but practical, emphasized the word "progressive" in…
-
The N.H. Primary News Roundup; A Conversation With Sen. Amy KlobucharEach Friday until the N.H. primary on Feb. 11, The Exchange focuses on the latest news in the presidential race. The special N.H. Primary News Roundup…