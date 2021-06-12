 House Agrees With Senate On Spending Portion of N.H. Budget | New Hampshire Public Radio

House Agrees With Senate On Spending Portion of N.H. Budget

By Holly Ramer - Associated Press 5 hours ago

The N.H. state fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30.
Credit Ali Oshinskie / NHPR

House budget negotiators have quickly acceded to the Senate on the spending portion of New Hampshire's next two-year budget.

Compared to the House-passed bill, the Senate's $13.5 billion proposal included 20 more liquor inspection officers, an additional $5 million for mobile crisis units for mental health treatment and a March 2023 closing date for the Sununu Youth Services Center.

That is eight months later than the House had proposed.

House members of the conference committee said the changes were in keeping with what they would have recommended had revenue estimates been higher when they began their work.

Debate is expected next week over accompanying policy proposals.

NH Politics

