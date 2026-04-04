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Outside/In

Outside/In: A climate activist and a gas executive walk into a bar

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Felix Poon,
Outside/In
Published April 4, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT

Zeyneb Magavi is a bona fide climate nerd; she drives an electric car, has solar panels on her roof, and worries about natural gas leaks because they’re a major source of planet-warming emissions.

Bill Akley is a lifelong natural gas guy; he grew up smelling heating oil in his kitchen, spent decades in the energy industry, and eventually became head of New England’s largest gas utility.

So what brought this improbable duo together? The answer is under your feet. In this episode, how a geothermal pilot project in Massachusetts is bringing together unlikely alliances that might be key to our clean energy future.

LINKS

Learn more about the networked geothermal pilot in Framingham, MA, and how it works.

Learn more about the “gas-to-geo transition” that HEET advocates for.

Produced by Felix Poon. For a transcript and full list of credits, go to outsideinradio.org.
Tags
Environment Energy
Felix Poon
Felix Poon first came to NHPR in 2020 as an intern, producing episodes for Outside/In, Civics 101, and The Second Greatest Show on Earth. He went to work for Gimlet Media’s How to Save a Planet before returning in 2021 as a producer for Outside/In. Felix’s Outside/In episode Ginkgo Love was featured on Spotify's Best Podcasts of 2020.
See stories by Felix Poon
Outside/In
Outside/In is a show where curiosity and the natural world collide. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
See stories by Outside/In
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