Outside/In: A climate activist and a gas executive walk into a bar

Zeyneb Magavi is a bona fide climate nerd; she drives an electric car, has solar panels on her roof, and worries about natural gas leaks because they’re a major source of planet-warming emissions.

Bill Akley is a lifelong natural gas guy; he grew up smelling heating oil in his kitchen, spent decades in the energy industry, and eventually became head of New England’s largest gas utility.

So what brought this improbable duo together? The answer is under your feet. In this episode, how a geothermal pilot project in Massachusetts is bringing together unlikely alliances that might be key to our clean energy future.

LINKS

Learn more about the networked geothermal pilot in Framingham, MA , and how it works.

Learn more about the “gas-to-geo transition” that HEET advocates for.

Produced by Felix Poon. For a transcript and full list of credits, go to outsideinradio.org.