Holiday Cooking: Old Favorites and New Traditions

With many restaurants closed down, people spent more time cooking and baking in the kitchen this year. Although we cannot hold our usual holiday parties, we explore what you're cooking this year, what new recipes you're trying, and how you've scaled down your traditional holiday favorites.
Air date: Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.
GUESTS:
- Kathy Gunst - the resident chef of NPR's Here and Now and the author of 16 cookbooks. Her newest cookbook is called Rage Baking: The Transformative Power of Flour, Fury, and Women's Voices.
- Keith Sarasin - Chef and Founder of The Farmer's Dinner.
- J.M. Hirsch - Editorial Director of Christopher Kimball's Milk Street. His latest book is Shake Strain Done: Craft Cocktails at Home.
This show was produced by fellow Jane Vaughan.